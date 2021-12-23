Three killed in York Township crash

Staff report

Three people were killed Wednesday in a crash near South Queen Street and southbound Interstate 83 in York Township.

The coroner's office was dispatched to the scene for a report of a crash with entrapment just after 3 p.m., according to a news release from the office.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and others with injuries were transported to WellSpan York Hospital, the release states. Two other victims died at the hospital around 3:30 p.m.

The coroner's office has not released the names of the victims.

