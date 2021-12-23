'The time has come': Landmark diner closes after 50 years

After 50 years in business, an Adams County institution has closed its doors.

Cross Keys Diner, a New Oxford restaurant, closed Dec. 12.

"It is finally time for Chris, Vickie, Nick, and Angie to be able to sit back, relax, and, enjoy the fruits of their labor with their families," according to the restaurant's Facebook page.

With COVID, the restaurant went through financial difficulties. At various points, the restaurant temporary shuttered and closed the restaurant's lounge indefinitely.

"If they had not been the type of company that they had been for well over 50 years; as many others, they would not have survived the last 2 years," the post reads. "Yet, they persevered. But the time has now come."

Comments on the post praised Cross Keys Diner, including insight from former employees.

"I've grown up there, started my family there, and have met so many amazing people, both coworkers and customers," Alecia Odom commented on the post. "I will be forever grateful for the love and experiences I've been blessed with over the years from Cross Keys. It's bitter sweet for sure, but now it's time for the owners to rest. Always family!"

