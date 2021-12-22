Woman found dead in Springfield Township home

Staff report

A Springfield Township woman was found dead in her home Tuesday, reportedly after her husband told state police he had killed her.

The York County Coroner’s Office was dispatched around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday to a home on Alta Vista Way.

There they found Sandra Anderson, 72, “deceased in the home after her husband reportedly told Pennsylvania State Police that he had killed her,” according to a news release from the coroner’s office.

An autopsy is scheduled for 10 a.m. today at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

— This story is developing. Check back later for updates.

