PUC to hold first hearing on York City wastewater sale: How to testify

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission has scheduled the first public hearing on York City' plan to sell its wastewater treatment system to a private company.

The hearing will be held by telephone at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5.

Earlier this year, York City Council approved the sale of the wastewater system to Pennsylvania American Water Co. for $235 million, but the state regulator would have to sign off on the deal.

City Mayor Michael Helfrich pitched the sale as the best way to combat decades of skyrocketing pension and health care costs for city employees.

However, neighboring municipalities that contract with the city for wastewater service have expressed concern about the sale and filed complaints to the PUC.

West Manchester, Manchester, Spring Garden and York townships, as well as North York borough, all filed protests with the commission. The municipalities together constitute the York Area Regional Sewer Authority.

PUC Administrative Law Judge Steven K. Haas will preside over January's hearing, which is meant to gather public input on the proposed sale.

To testify during the hearing, participants must pre-register through email or by phone. Call the Pennsylvania Office of Consumer Advocate at 800-684-6560 or send an email to consumer@paoca.org. Participants must provide the following information:

Your first and last name.

The date of the public input hearing.

The phone number you will be using to call into the public input hearing.

A phone number where you can be reached prior to the hearing, if the office needs to contact you.

Your email address, if you have one.

If you require an interpreter to participate in the hearing, the language of the interpreter.

If you have any exhibits to which you will refer during the hearing, email them at consumer@paoca.org by Jan. 3, 2022. The OCA will forward the exhibits to the Judge and all parties.

