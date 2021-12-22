Man dies after crash in Hallam

An man died Tuesday night after crashing a vehicle in Hallam.

A deputy coroner was dispatched to Wellspan York Hospital around 8:15 p.m. for a report of a fatality following a crash, according to a news release from the York County Coroner's Office.

The victim reportedly appeared to lose control around 7:15 p.m. while driving west on East Market Street, striking a parked car and a pole, the release states. The vehicle overturned in the 400 block of East Market Street, and the victim was ejected.

No one else was injured in the crash, according to the coroner's office, which withheld the victim's name pending notification of his family.

