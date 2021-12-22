Coroner IDs man found dead in Walmart parking lot

Staff report

The York County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was found dead last weekend in a vehicle at the Walmart on East Market Street.

The body of Frank Nispel, 55, was discovered Saturday, according to a coroner’s office news release.

It is believed Nispel was living out of the vehicle, which had been noted in the parking lot for a few days, the coroner’s office stated.

There was a no obvious sign of trauma. The coroner’s office is awaiting the results of an autopsy.

