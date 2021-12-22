76-year-old Springfield Twp. man killed wife: state police

A York County man confessed to killing his wife at their home Tuesday morning in Springfield Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Ronald Kachinski, 76, is charged with homicide and strangulation — both felonies, according to charging documents.

State police responded to the scene at 8:24 a.m. Tuesday in 1100 block of Alta Vita Way, where they found 72-year-old Sandra Anderson dead in the home, police said.

More:Coroner IDs man found dead in Walmart parking lot

During a phone call with 911, Kachinski admitted to killing Anderson. He later surrendered to troopers and confessed again, according to state police.

An autopsy is scheduled for 10 a.m. today at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

Kachinski's bail was denied, according to charging documents.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. on Jan. 6 with district judge Lindy Lane Sweeney.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto. Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.