York City police commissioner's walk will continue, this time with caroling

The York City police commissioner's routine community walk will include a holiday twist on Thursday.

Michael Muldrow and other local officials will walk the city's neighborhoods from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. singing Christmas carols. Anyone interested in joining them can meet in front of the police department at 50 West King Street in York.

The caroling will continue despite the cancellation of several other holiday events — New Year's White Rose Drop in Continental Square and the New Year’s Eve Children’s Balloon Drop at Voni Grimes Gym — due to the spread of COVID-19.

Mayor Michael Helfrich said he was aware of the caroling event on Thursday. This event, he said, likely wouldn't have the same amount of attendees that the canceled events would have.

Muldrow has been holding these walks since his appointment as commissioner in 2020, saying they help empower residents and let them know the police are there for them.

