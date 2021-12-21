Body found in vehicle at East York Walmart

Staff report

A man’s body was discovered Saturday afternoon in a vehicle parked at the Walmart on East Market Street in Springettsbury Township.

It is believed the man was living out of the vehicle, according to a news release from the York County Coroner’s Office, which noted no foul play is suspected.

The coroner’s office is attempting to notify the man’s family and has not released his identification.

