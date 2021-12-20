'I know we're all exhausted': York mayor explains city's COVID response

Mayor Michael Helfrich gave an update Monday on the COVID-19 pandemic, speaking about the measures the city is taking to try to reduce the amount of those sick with the disease.

"I know we're all exhausted, but people are getting very sick, people are continuing to die," Helfrich said. "This has definitely been a huge health crisis, and I'm going to continue to do what I can from my seat."

That includes the canceling of large city events like the New Year's White Rose Drop in Continental Square and the New Year’s Eve Children’s Balloon Drop at Voni Grimes Gym.

It also includes going to a work-from-home model at York City Hall and by appointment only. The treasurer's office will remain open.

While Helfrich said the COVID-19 rates haven't spiked like last year, the city is working to set an example by avoiding public gatherings that increase the transmission of the virus and increase wait times at local hospitals.

"This isn't a theoretical kind of thing," Helfrich said. "If you have other conditions like a broken arm or needing stitches, they're finding that your wait times are going to be longer, and if this keeps up it's just going to get a lot worse."

Helfrich said York Hospital was at 112% capacity last week and that he'd spoken to both of the health care systems in York.

He also encouraged getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

"I have maintained that it is your choice to be vaccinated or not, however, the logic and the math doesn't lie," Helfrich said. "The hospitals do not want to be over 100% capacity. These health care workers and doctors and administrators, they do not want to be in near-crisis mode, exhausting their people."

In his message, the mayor also renewed his urging of the passage of the 2022 budget, which has seen some controversy over the potential use of American Rescue Plan Act funding.

"This is money we've been given to fix the problems in York City," Helfrich said.

Helfrich encouraged interested citizens to go to the City Council meeting on Tuesday that will discuss the budget, acknowledging that it was encouraging a gathering but that the meeting is an extremely important one and that no one will be allowed in without masks.

"Either contact your council members or please attend tomorrow night and voice your concerns that they would let this money sit in a bank somewhere instead of having it address the problems of York City," Helfrich said.

