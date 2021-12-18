East York neighbors spread Christmas cheer

Nearly 20 neighbors hit the streets in the East York neighborhood of Fayfield to do a little Christmas caroling for their neighbors Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.

Event organizer Tammy Strock said she hadn't been Christmas caroling since she was little and decided that if neighbors can go trick-or-treating together, then why not go Christmas caroling.

"I just thought it would be nice to get people together, get to know more neighbors and make some people happy," said Strock.