York City begins search — again — for Northwest Triangle developer

York City is again seeking developers for 4.4 acres of land downtown along the Codorus Creek.

A contract for the Northwest Triangle project had already been inked with a developer, York Exponential, to work on a section of the property.

But that agreement expired earlier this year.

Michael Black, chair of the York City Redevelopment Authority, said York Exponential and the RDA had a "mutual parting of ways."

More:Innovation District plan in York City receives big boost from opportunity zone

More:Closer Look: York Exponential may be first in York to reap opportunity zone benefits

More:Fortress Academy gets kickstart with $300K state grant

"Not really much else to say," he said. "The option expired and the developer decided not to pursue the site any further."

John McElligott, York Exponential's CEO, did not respond to requests for comment. His group's original plan, developed in 2018, included a so-called "innovation campus" that would've housed robotics companies and various other retail and residential spaces.

The RDA still aims to transform the largely vacant parcels into "an entertainment, commercial and cultural destination," according to a written statement. The project location sits near the Codorus Creek stretching north and west, at Gay Avenue to the south and North Beaver Street on the east side.

Interested developers can submit letters of interest for the entire redevelopment area — or specific tracts of land. Additional information for what is required to submit an application can be found by visiting https://www.yorkcity.org/nwt/. The deadline is Feb. 1.

Proposals will be evaluated based on the highest and best use of the land either in aggregate or individual by parcel, according to a York City press release.

In the event of multiple parties seeking the same areas of land, the Redevelopment Authority may coordinate parties for joint uses of the same sites.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

>>Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.