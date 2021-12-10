York County receives nearly $20M grant: What it will be used for?

Nearly half of the $54.5 million in grants recently released through Pennsylvania's Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program will flow into York County.

Local projects will receive $19.2 million, Gov. Tom Wolf's office announced last week.

A project is eligible for a RACP grant if it "has a cultural, civic, historical, regional or multi-jurisdictional impact and generates substantial increases in employment, tax revenues or other measures of economic activity."

Here's how the grant money will be spent in York County:

More:State backs Codorus Creek project with $10M: What is the Codorus Greenway?

More:Yorktowne project continues amid investigation of worker accident

— Roth's Church Road Community Partnership will receive $3.2 million to create a community center in the former Spring Grove Middle School. The partnership is a collaboration between the YMCA of the Roses, Spring Grove Parks and Recreation, Spring Grove School District and the Windy Hill Senior Center

>> Want to stay updated on York County? Please subscribe to support local journalism.

YMCA of the Roses CEO Larry Richardson said in an interview that the project is intended to bring together the partners in the building, which will include senior programming, recreational activities for both seniors and children, offices for the school district and YMCA programming.

YMCA programming at the site will include healthy living and lifestyle and chronic disease prevention.

"I just think it's a really unique project and we feel very fortunate and blessed that the Spring Grove community invited the York YMCA as one of the partners," Richardson said.

The senior center first moved into the former middle school in 2013, Windy Hill on the Campus Executive Director Tammy Miller said. That's only strengthened the relationship between the school district and the senior center.

"We're able to have more of that intergenerational programming," she said. "It was not unusual pre-COVID to have students in our space two to three times a week."

Spring Grove Superintendent George W. Ioannidis said the school district had to be mindful of what could go into the space since it is on school property.

"That's when we had the thought of inviting the YMCA to see if there was interest as a not-for-profit and as a community organization," Ioannidis said. "It would fit the profile of serving the needs of the greater Spring Grove area."

Through those conversations, Ioannidis said, they determined that there was value in a shared community center.

"It would just seem to be a natural fit," Ioannidis said.

READ MORE: 'It has to be told': Crispus Attucks York unveils plans for museum

— Crispus Attucks York received $4 million for its York African American History Museum, which will be built on the nonprofit's campus in York City.

"The next generation of leaders won't say 'Who was Crispus Attucks?' They'll be able to go to the museum and actually see the things that are going to happen," CEO Bobby Simpson told The York Dispatch in April. "I don't think there's going to be anything like this."

Crispus Attucks York, named for the African American considered the first person killed during the Revolutionary War, will use the space to document the history of organization, the local Black community and its relationship with York City.

"We have a long history with the city of York — both good and bad," Simpson said in April. "This history can no longer be in people's shoeboxes or basements or hidden somewhere. It has to be kept and it has to be told."

The three-floor building will focus on themes surrounding family roots, segregation and slavery and African American contributions to the city of York and beyond, Crispus Attucks Development Director Megan Plumley said in a recent interview.

"We really want this to be a living breathing space where youth can come in and learn about the history but also have community discussions about how to continue to improve our area," Plumley said.

The $4 million will be a part of the needed $10 million capital campaign to construct the facility, Plumley said.

— The Codorus Greenway project in York City received $10 million for improvements between King Street and the rail bridge north of Philadelphia Street. This waterway project will improve water quality and increase public access.

“York is going to have a much brighter future where students, business owners and residents can walk along the creek, get inspired and just relax," Wolf said at a news conference Monday. "You never used to be able to do that.”

— The Strand Theatre at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts received $2 million for infrastructure improvements.

Appell Center President and CEO Todd Fogdall said the money will help renovate the Strand Theatre, built in 1925. Renovated almost 20 years ago, the theater now needs infrastructure and equipment updates.

That includes the rooftop HVAC system, concessions, replacement lighting and sound work.

In addition, the funding will upgrade stage lighting and the electronic marquee, renovate and redesign the concession area, install motorized assist doors, construct lower counters and restore historic ornamentation.

"It's a very significant list of projects for us," Fogdall said. "We're not building anything, we're not adding on. This is really about making sure our facilities are equipped in every way to continue to do the things we're doing and to expand those as we seek to reach more deeply into our community through the performing arts."

— Matt Enright can be reached via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.