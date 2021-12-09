Lane restriction coming on I-83 Monday: PennDOT

A lane restriction is planned for the Exit 18 (Mount Rose Ave.) interchange project in York County on southbound I-83 on Monday, according to a PennDOT release.

The right lane will be closed from approximately 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to allow the contractor to perform minor repairs to the bridge spanning Mill Creek.

The ramps will remain open, and motorists should drive with caution through the work zone. The work is weather permitting.

To check conditions on major roadways, use 511PA. Free and available 24 hours a day, 511PA provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to traffic cameras. It is also available through a smartphone app or by calling 5-1-1.

For more information on infrastructure in York County, visit PennDOT's website on District 8.

