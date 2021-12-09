Bridge repairs to snarl traffic on I-83 north next week

Repairs are planned for the I-83 John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge over the Susquehanna River between Harrisburg and Lemoyne, according to a PennDOT release.

Repairs are set for Monday through Thursday on the west shore, where the bridge spans railroad tracks in Lemoyne. The contractor on the project will begin work on southbound I-83 then move the northbound lanes once that work is completed.

There will be lane restrictions on both lanes of the bridge.

Right lane closures are planned southbound from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and northbound from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Exits to Lemoyne on the west shore and Second Street on the east shore will remain open.

Delays are expected, and motorists should seek alternate routes, PennDOT says.

"Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crews," the PennDOT release said.

To check conditions on major roadways, visit 511PA. Free and available 24 hours a day, 511PA provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to traffic cameras. It's also available through a smartphone app or calling 5-1-1.

For more information about infrastructure in York County, visit PennDOT's website dedicated to District 8.

Matt Enright can be reached via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.