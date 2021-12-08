North York tax collector slapped with protection order, can't contact borough official

A York County borough tax collector has been barred from contacting another local government official.

Keith Ramsay, the tax collector for North York, is named in a temporary sexual violence protection order that was filed Nov. 22.

The order prohibits Ramsay from contacting, harassing, stalking or threatening the complainant — a North York borough council member, according to the document.

Ramsay was also ordered to not engage or make any posts about the complainant on social media platforms, nor to carry weapons onto North York municipal property, according to documents obtained by The York Dispatch.

Further details about the complaint and the case have been sealed from public view. A protection-from-abuse hearing was scheduled to be held Wednesday morning, but it was continued until Dec. 22, court staff said.

Ramsay, a Democrat, was reelected as tax collector in November — about three weeks before the protection order was filed.

North York's solicitor, Walt Tilley, could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.

Ramsay did not return calls Wednesday.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto. Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.