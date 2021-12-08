Modified lockdown coming at York County Prison

York County Prison is going to modify the lockdown currently in place due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

As of Thursday, housing units that are considered "clean," where all inmates have tested negative twice, will be able to conduct normal activities.

That's according to Deputy Warden Valerie Conway, who spoke about the situation at Wednesday's Prison Board of Inspectors meeting.

"They can attend their visits, they can go to recreation, they can go to the courts and move about essentially, where before it was 'we need to stay in your area,'" she said.

To avoid repeated issues, those units of prisoners cannot mingle with other units, Conway said. The modified lockdown came via a recommendation from medical provider PrimeCare.

One hundred inmates had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Tuesday, Warden Adam Ogle said. That number is expected to decrease as more inmates recover from the disease.

"It's going to ebb and flow a bit, but we are seeing the overall trend coming down," Conway told the board.

Inmates who test positive stay in a quarantined unit for 14 days from the onset of their symptoms, she said. Once that period has ended, they can go into a clean unit as long as they test negative.

"They are waiting for two negative tests for the entire pod before they are considered clean," Conway said.

The prison will be examining the lockdown weekly, but for now there are no plans to lift it.

During the meeting, the board also adopted a motion to approve 15 minutes of video calling a week for inmates while the lockdown is in place.

Some prisoners may be moving to an Adams County facility because of the lockdown. Ogle said a records captain was looking into transfers that may be happening due to the lockdown.

