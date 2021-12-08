Mayor, council spar over how to use $35M in federal funds

York City's 2021 budget came down to the wire over concerns about the sale of the city's wastewater system to Pennsylvania American Water Co.

This year, the issue might be funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.

In this week's "Monday Message" to the residents of York City, Mayor Michael Helfrich told listeners to encourage the City Council to pass funding to address issues in the community.

After expressing condolences to the family of Jaidan Altland, who died after a shooting Saturday, Helfrich expressed concerns that money his administration had budgeted toward addressing violence, homelessness and economic development would be stripped out.

"Please contact your council members and let them know that you want the city of York to help the homeless; you want us to fight violence; you want this in the budget," Helfrich said. "On Jan. 1, when the budget is passed, we need money right now to fight violence. We don't need any more young people dying while we're letting money sit in the bank that could be spent to help these young people and to help our community."

Between public surveys and other community engagement, including an advisory committee, Helfrich said that the funding is supported by the public.

"I'm very concerned that City Council members are going to take that money out of the budget," Helfrich said.

In a news release Tuesday, the City Council accused Helfrich of using an opportunistic approach to push his agenda regarding ARPA funding.

"As City Council, we are 100% vested in our community, and as your legislators, Council is going to do its due diligence in evaluating each proposal for the expenditure of ARPA funds," the release reads. "This funding is a once in a generation opportunity to accelerate some of the things we’ve been working on for a long time as well as creating opportunities to help make our city more economically competitive in the long run."

The mayor's proposal must be studied by the City Council, the release reads.

"The residents of the City of York deserve this process to be handled in a way that builds trust with them," the release reads. "As the legislative branch of city government, City Council will continue to do its due diligence in serving the best interests of its citizenry in creating a better community for our residents and visitors to live, work and play.”

In an interview, Council President Henry Nixon said his personal concern with the ARPA funding is that $5.3 million would be distributed to nonprofits in the community.

Nixon said that funding needs to go to improving infrastructure within the city, which could include items like City Hall needing a new roof.

"A number of the facilities need improvements," Nixon said. "We've got crumbling streets, crumbling sidewalks. We have parks that have been cut over the years."

Taking care of the city is the council's mission, Nixon said.

'Inappropriate': Nixon said he was alarmed that Helfrich associated the death of a young man and the council balking at the amount of ARPA funding that would be given to nonprofits.

"That's a very serious thing to say. He can say that he wants to prevent violence, gun violence especially, that's one thing," Nixon said. "But to associate council, council hasn't voted. Council hasn't spoken yet. That I think was very inappropriate."

The nonprofits that would be supported all do very good work, Nixon said, but he feels that the ARPA funding should be used to secure the city first.

Council member Lou Rivera said he had not seen the Monday Message, but he signed on to the council's news release after what he had heard from other council members.

While Rivera said he's in favor of what Helfrich is proposing, he has concerns about the way the mayor is approaching messaging.

Council member Edquina Washington said in an email she did not have any further comments beyond the release.

Vice President Sandie Walker and council member Judy Ritter-Dickson did not respond Wednesday.

'Absurd': Helfrich fired back in an interview.

"For four years, we've been scraping together money to address violence in the city of York," Helfrich said. "Now we have money, and I find it absurd that some council members are suggesting that they're not going to approve the money.

"I find it not only absurd, I find it offensive to the city of York that they're suggesting not approving the money. I know we all want to address the violence, and taking that money out of the budget is just not the way. I can't understand it."

Among items in the budget, $200,000 would go to nonprofit Friends and Neighbors for outreach and support to the homeless population of York.

In another item, $240,000 would be dedicated to the hiring of one full-time credible messenger and six part-time credible messengers, individuals who have been in the criminal justice system and are looking to intervene with young people to help them avoid making the same mistakes. That funding also will go to Friends and Neighbors, which is a partner of the city in the Group Violence Intervention initiative.

"It's an intervention team to stop violence before it happens," Helfrich said.

Also included is $500,000 to Habitat for Humanity to finish the group's Chestnut Street project. Helfrich said the nonprofit had asked for $2.24 million.

"These aren't numbers in a budget, these are changes in the system to address the greatest needs and biggest problems in the city of York," Helfrich said.

The budget is set to be discussed at a City Council meeting on Dec. 21.

