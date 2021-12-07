'I'm tired': York City leaders, community discuss gun violence

People are tired of the gun violence in York, and so is the city's top cop.

"I'm tired of waking up every morning holding my breath when I check my phone. I'm tired of struggling to reach over to my nightstand to look at my emails and my text messages to see whether or not we lost somebody else," York City Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow said at a community forum Monday night.

That's what the event was about: a community forum dedicated to talking about the solutions to York's gun violence and what else needs to be done.

Anu Banks of The Movement, which is dedicated to promoting nonviolence and economic equality in York City, talked about the fear he has for his 4-year-old son.

"When we're out and about in the city, every firecracker sound, every loud noise, I instantly fear for his safety," Banks said.

Sitting on a panel with community leaders, elected officials and others at Lincoln Charter School, Muldrow talked about some of the initiatives York City Police are working on.

They include monthly community forums and juvenile engagement officers to provide support before children became shooters.

Muldrow said his department has received approximately 150 calls a month from parents who found guns in their children's bedrooms or saw them participating in gang activity. The department is also producing its highest amount of gun arrests in its history.

"That's something to celebrate, but on the other hand it's enough to break your heart," Muldrow said.

York County District Attorney Dave Sunday said one of the most important things his office can do is give full support to Muldrow and his department. York County's sheriffs have also confiscated 60 to 70 guns in their efforts as well.

Sunday said local law enforcement has been working with federal partners like the Department of Justice, and federal funding is paying for two full-time prosecutors working exclusively with the Group Violence Initiative.

Also important to the DA's office is reentry after a prison stay. Sunday said 95% of people who go into prison will come out, and half of those will return to prison within three years.

"One of the No. 1 predictors of that is joblessness," Sunday said. "So it's important to do what we can to help people get jobs when they get out of prison because it ultimately increases public safety, decreases recidivism. It's better for our taxpayer dollars, it keeps families together, decreases trauma and is all good."

Speakers also talked about gaps and challenges that they saw in addressing gun violence. York City Mayor Michael Helfrich said one of his frustrations is a lack of resources towards mental health services and the stigma of accepting mental health care.

"There are many times that we either offer resources to victims, families or to those that are committing the crimes in York, and they're not accepting them," Helfrich said. "And we just kind of have to throw our hands up because we can't force these kinds of things."

State Rep. Carol Hill-Evans, D-York City, spoke about a number of resolutions she's advocating for, including one that would declare gun violence a public health crisis.

"Here we are in 2021, about to go into 2022 and we're still talking about gun violence ..." Hill-Evans said. "Gun violence is a public health crisis."

The event also featured comments from members of the community. One common refrain was a lack of things for kids to do after school.

"There is absolutely nothing to do in York if you're between the ages of 13 and 21," Kendra Peeks told the crowd.

Peeks, who identified herself as a child who fell through the cracks, said worked hard to get to where she is, and she encouraged parents to keep their kids involved in programs.

"We have to invest in our children now so they can become the adults that we want to see in our society," Peeks said.

The Movement Vice President Tonya Larry said more people need to be involved.

Larry, who lost her daughter to a heart attack in December 2005, said she tells mothers who've lost their children that it doesn't get easier, but the pain eases.

"The thing is, we have to reach those people that are calling out for help, because mental health is real and losing children is not easy," she said. "We're talking amongst one another, but we need to get to the families."

One young father came to the event to find out what he could do for his son and came away encouraged.

Chris Holmes, who grew up in York, said he wants to give back and make sure his 6-year-old son Christian doesn't make mistakes.

"I'm trying to extend my hand to maybe another family or another kid," he said.

"I definitely got what I needed to hear, that people are involved and trying to make a good cause. We need these kids to go somewhere and do something," Holmes said.

