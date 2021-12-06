State backs Codorus Creek project with $10M: What is the Codorus Greenway?

The Codorus Creek will be the "inky stinky" no more.

A $10 million boost from the state will help bolster the Codorus Greenway, an enhanced waterway project that will improve water quality and increase public access, officials said Monday morning.

“York is going to have a much brighter future where students, business owners and residents can walk along the creek, get inspired and just relax," Gov. Tom Wolf said. "You never used to be able to do that.”

About 50 people gathered at the news conference, which was held at the future site of York College's Knowledge Park at Kings Mill Road — which Wolf's administration also supported with $6 million in 2019.

Kevin Schreiber, the CEO for York County Economic Alliance, introduced Wolf to the crowd before providing a bit of context of the creek's history.

From York College's Knowledge Park, the Codorus Creek extends 1.4 miles within York City.

A project like the Codorus Greenway, Schreiber said, will provide greater access and walkability and improve water quality, bringing benefits to public health and recreation.

"That will reshape York’s landscape forever," he added.

The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program funds will support creek improvements between King Street and the rail bridge just north of Philadelphia Street.

The first phase of construction will repair and relocate deteriorating flood walls, establish an ADA-compliant access point with fishing platform and develop riparian buffers and pedestrian walkways, according to a news release.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is also investing $16 million into the project through flood wall and infrastructure improvements.

Since 1972, York community leaders have been working to make this a dream a reality, Wolf said.

“This is a bold reimagining that will take an inaccessible, unusable area and turn it into a green hub for the York City residents," Wolf added. "It will finally be what we’ve always wanted it to be: a good resource in the heart of a great community.”

