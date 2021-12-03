Gun violence awareness event set for Monday

York City Councilwoman Edquina Washington and city Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow will hold a community forum Monday to discuss gun violence.

The event will feature families, community partners, law enforcement and local and state policy leaders discussing the impact of violence and practical solutions to save lives and promote peace.

The forum will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Lincoln Charter School, 559 W. King St.

Also hosted by The Movement, the event will highlight stories from those affected by violence and possible solutions like trauma-informed policy considerations, partnerships, funding and resources for community and hospital-based violence prevention and intervention programs.

The event is free, but registration is required. To register, email ewforyork@gmail.com. Masks are required for the duration of the event regardless of vaccination status.

— Matt Enright can be reached via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.