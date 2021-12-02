The results of Central York's second recount are in: What we know

With the second recount in the hotly contested Central York School Board race complete, the winners are... the same.

Democrat Rebecca Riek once again defeated Republican Faith Casale, albeit by just 19 votes.

The recount was finished before noon on Thursday, according to county spokesman Mark Walters. With updated results as of Thursday, Riek received 4,948 votes, just ahead of Casale's 4,929.

Want to stay updated on York County politics? Please subscribe to support local journalism.

Democrat Corey Thurman led all vote-getters with 5,132. Republican Tim Strickler received 5,097 while Amy Milsten received 5,012.

After election day saw Riek defeat Casale by a slim margin, the Republican candidate asked for a recount which was accepted by the Board of Elections.

READ MORE: Central York school board race heads to second recount amid lawsuit threat

Walters said Wednesday the county Board of Elections called for a second recount in the Central York race because attorney George Margetas, who himself serves on the West York school board, threatened legal action.

Ballots cast on Election Day were rescanned on high-speed scanners in the elections office for the recount. Mail-in ballots, however, were rescanned on precinct scanners. Walters said the Election Day rescan numbers matched perfectly, while the count of mail-in ballots was off by about 22 votes. The discrepancy was possibly due to paper jams, he said.

The second recount sent the mail-in ballots through the same high-speed scanners as the Election Day ballots, according to county solicitor Michèlle Pokrifka.

Matt Enright can be reached via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.