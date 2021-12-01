'Improve our impact': What the merger of the York, Lancaster YMCAs means for you

The YMCAs of York and Lancaster counties are officially merging — a historic occasion that will propel both nonprofits into a future of opportunity and stability.

At least that's the hope of Larry Richardson, who currently leads the YMCA of York and will soon lead the combined organization.

After 11 months of planning, the two organizations will merge to become "The YMCAs of the Roses," a historic reference of both counties' respective iconography: the white and red rose.

“We're excepting to increase efficiency and economic savings that lead to greater stability," Richardson said. “I think it will also enrich opportunities for fundraising and impact in general."

The change, whose greatest impact will be felt internally, goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday. Although the organizations agreed to the merger in January, official votes from both boards didn't happen until May and June respectively.

While the organizations are merging, Richardson said all sites open in York and Lancaster counties will remain open. Additionally, membership should not change significantly, albeit for a potential price adjustment in the future.

Talks of merging sparked after Lancaster's location sought human resource and CEO services. The nonprofit also experienced debt and other issues brought on as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Richardson said.

“Generally, they were without leadership," Richardson said, adding that the new merge will house corporate entities, assets and liabilities under one roof.

York and Lancaster's YMCA communities go as far back as 165 and 166 years, respectively.

Though Richardson, who has been with the YMCA of York for 28 years now, said mergers between nonprofits has only become popular as recent as nine years ago.

"At one point in time, every town had a YMCA," Richardson said. "Smaller nonprofits have a harder time staying financially stable, so there’s been a movement or trend to merging."

Especially in the past 18 months since the COVID-19 pandemic started — this trend has become even more prevalent.

Richardson will serve as the merged YMCA’s president and CEO.

A director of operations in both York and Lancaster counties will oversee day to day activities of each branch, and a single corporate office will manage both counties, according to a news release.

“I do believe this will improve our programming — it will improve our impact," Richardson said. “We'll achieve greater stability. We’ll improve our opportunities for staff development and what it means to the future."

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.