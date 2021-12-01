The funeral for two slain girls is this week. Here's how you can help

Flowers, food and donations are being sought by volunteers who are helping to organize the funeral services for two little girls who were abducted from York County last month and killed.

Services for Aaminah and Giana Vicosa are being held Saturday. The visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Living Word Community Church, 2530 Cape Horn Road, with a funeral service to follow.

The burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, with a repast to follow that at the former Helen Thackston school, located at 625 E. Philadelphia St., said Diane Calhoun, the grandmother of the Vicosa sisters.

"Everyone is invited to the visitation, funeral, burial and repast," Calhoun said. "We want our beautiful girls to be remembered and for all to come together to celebrate their lives."

Flower donations can be brought to the former Helen Thackston school on Friday, according to Calhoun.

"The girls loved all types of flowers, so any variety would be lovely," she added.

According to their uncle Chabo Newbook, Giana, 7, loved red and blue, while her younger sister Aaminah, 6, loved pink and purple.

"We are asking everyone who can attend the repast to purchase flowers with a vase and any personal message you would like to leave with a card" for the girls' mother, Newbook said. "If everyone brings flowers, we can fill the venue and make it beautiful for my nieces looking down from heaven."

As for prepared dishes, Calhoun said interested individuals should reach out to volunteer Genevieve Williams by calling 717-891-5848 for more information.

Cash donations can be made out through CashApp via $MarisaVicosa or via Paypal at decal1960@yahoo.com. A GoFundMe started by the Reach Cyber Charter School can also be donated to, by visiting https://gofund.me/a5ee7f79.

"These two precious girls, who were Reach students, tragically lost their lives on November 18," according to the GoFundMe. "Donations that our school raises through this campaign will directly benefit Gigi and Minah's mother ... to be used towards funeral costs — as well as any costs relating to memorializing and celebrating the girls' lives."

So far, the campaign has raised over $18,000 as of 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Robert Vicosa, a former Baltimore County cop, abducted his daughters around Nov. 14 from a home in Windsor Township with the help of an alleged accomplice, Baltimore County Sgt. Tia Bynum.

All were discovered shot inside a stolen Ford Edge following a police pursuit Nov. 18 during which their car drifted off the road and crashed in a shallow ditch outside the small town of Ringgold, Maryland, just south of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania.

York County District Attorney Dave Sunday said a multi-agency review of the handling of the murder of the Vicosa sisters will be done.

Meanwhile, York Area Regional Police Chief Timothy Damon faces a private criminal complaint, filed Nov. 15, in relation to his agency's handling of a protection-from-abuse order against Robert Vicosa.

The complaint, obtained through a public records request, states that an emergency order was placed Nov. 14 by District Judge Ronald Haskell Jr. against Vicosa, a former Baltimore County cop.

That order was never served.

