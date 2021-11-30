Toby Keith to play at 2022 York State Fair: Here's how to get tickets

Country star Toby Keith will hit the York State Fair stage next summer — the latest concert act announced for the 2022 fair.

Keith, with special guest Tracy Byrd, will headline the Bobcat of York Grandstand on July 29.

Keith began his career in 1993 with a self-titled album, and he has released 31 albums, selling more than 40 million albums. His latest album, "Peso in my Pocket," was released in October and is his first album in five years.

HIs hits include "Cryin' for Me (Wayman's Song)," "American Soldier," "Beer for my Horses" and "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American)."

Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, and range in price from $50 to $68.

Interested individuals can purchase tickets by phone at 717-848-2596 or by visiting www.yorkstatefair.com.

Other acts that have already been announced for the York State Fair are Sam Hunt, For King & Country and Triple Play Tuesday featuring Lita Ford and Vixen.

The fair runs July 22-31, 2022.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.