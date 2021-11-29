York County recount: What you need to know about the close races

Crucial recounts in York County races start Monday.

With the statewide recount completed last week, the county will begin tallying votes in two close school board races at 1:30 p.m.

York County spokesman Mark Walters said the county hoped to have the recount finished by Friday, and the results would be published online.

In Central York, Republican Faith Casale asked for and received a recount from the Board of Elections. Casale finished fifth behind Democrat Rebecca Riek by just 23 votes; on Election Day, Casale led on Election Day by just four votes before provisional ballots gave Riek the edge.

If Casale finishes ahead of Riek, it would tip the balance on the Central School Board in favor of Republicans. Currently Riek and fellow Democrats Corey Thurman and Amy Milsten would serve with Republicans Tim Strickler, Wendy Crane and Danielle Allison.

In the South Western school board race, Republican write-in candidate Justin Lighty asked for a recount of the write-in votes only. Lighty ran with fellow Republican write-in candidate Katy Bauer and official candidate Matthew Gelazela as "We the Parents SWSD," gathering people with conservative ideals.

Lighty and Bauer also asked for cumulation requests due to misspellings of their names on the ballot, which was granted by the Board of Elections.

Lighty and Bauer finished behind incumbent Democrat Vanessa Berger, the board president, to place fourth in the race.

The other races from the 2021 general election have been certified. Now York County waits to see the results of the recounts.

