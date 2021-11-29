'Grand Slam' event will bring storytellers together on Tuesday

For six years, York County's "Story Slam" has entertained viewers and provided an opportunity for creativity among its competitors.

And on Tuesday night, its latest season culminates online.

York County's Story Slam "Grand Slam" championship will kick off at 7 p.m. on Tuesday night.

While the event will be held at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts in downtown York, a livestream of the competition will also be available to watch on YouTube.

Story Slam is a monthly competition where participants tell a true story based on the month's theme.

Tuesday's "Grand Slam" will see nine people, who each won a previous monthly competition, come together to see who tells the best story based on a single theme: "Me Time."

For more information on Story Slam or to watch, visit the event's Facebook page or website.

