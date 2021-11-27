York, Lancaster YMCAs to merge

The YMCAs of York and Lancaster Counties will merge Dec. 1 to become "The YMCAs of the Roses," a nod to their respective symbols: the white and red rose.

Both organizations operated under a shared management agreement since September 2020 and shared a CEO, Larry Richardson, prior to the merger. He will continue in that post for the shared YMCA.

Current members will continue under the same category of membership as before the merger, with no significant alterations to programming or facilities.

"As a single YMCA association serving both York and Lancaster Counties, the YMCA of the Roses will utilize the best aspects from both areas’ YMCAs to give its members, donors, volunteers, and neighbors the best experience possible," a YMCA press release reads.

