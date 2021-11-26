Christmas tree lightings in York County: How to attend

It's a time-honored tradition: gathering together to watch the town's Christmas tree light up.

Here's a list of some of tree lightings to attend in the weeks ahead:

Glen Rock: Christmas at the Park and Town Tree Lighting, Nov. 28 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Glen Rock Dog Park, 5400 Fair School Road, Glen Rock. Includes family and pet pictures with Santa, a candy cane hunt and a cookie and craft grab and go kit. Tree lighting at 6 p.m. on Water St. next to the EMS building.

East York: Christmas Tree Lighting, Dec. 4 at 5:30 p.m. Zion United Methodist Church, 1 North Main St., East York. Enjoy caroling and an appearance by Santa.

Hanover: Tree Lighting Ceremony, Nov. 27 at 6 p.m. In front of the gazebo quadrant of Center Square, Hanover.

West York: Borough Christmas Tree Lighting, Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. At 1381 West Poplar St., West York. Enjoy Christmas music and family pictures.

Wrightsville: Wrightsville Community Tree Lighting, Nov. 28 from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. At the Wrightsville Assembly of God, 365 Orange St., Wrightsville.

York City: Light Up York, Nov. 27 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. In the Continental Square, 1 East Market St., York. Join York for live music, photos with Santa and the Grinch, a kid's carnival space, cookies and hot cocoa and the Artist's Village.

York Springs: York Springs Christmas Tree Lighting, Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. York Springs Fire Company BBQ Pit, 312 Main St., York Springs. Includes caroling, hot cocoas and cookies and a live nativity.

Have more Christmas tree lightings to share? Matt Enright can be reached via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.

