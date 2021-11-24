Statewide recount ends, opening door to local York County recounts

York County's part in the statewide Commonwealth Court judge's race has ended, elections officials said Wednesday.

Next up? A series of local recounts — including two contentious school board races — that are expected to begin Monday.

In the Judge of the Commonwealth Court race, which elects two judges, an automatic recount was triggered due to the closeness of the results on Election Day. After a recount, Democrat Lori Dumas remained the second highest vote getter in the race, defeating Republican Drew Crompton.

Crompton, who received more votes than Dumas in York County, extended his congratulations to Dumas and the other winners via Twitter.

Attention now turns to the local races.

In the hotly contested Central York School Board race, Republican Faith Casale asked for and received a recount. Casale finished fifth behind Democrat Rebecca Riek by just 23 votes; Casale was ahead on Election Day by just four votes before provisional ballots gave Riek the edge.

Another recount was asked for and received in the South Western School Board race. Write-in Republican candidate Justin Lighty asked for a recount of only write-in votes in that race.

Lighty and another Republican write-in candidate, Katy Bauer, asked to have additional write-in votes counted in their name, a request ultimately granted by the Board of Elections.

Both Lighty and Bauer finished behind incumbent Democrat Vanessa Berger. Before the Republicans' request, Berger had received 2,063 votes. Lighty received 1,896 and Bauer got 1,851.

The recount will begin at the York County Elections Office Monday at 1:30 p.m.

