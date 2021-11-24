Christmas Magic, a York County tradition, opens Friday

A long-running Christmas traditions resumes Friday night with the launch of the 38th annual Christmas Magic at Rocky Ridge County Park.

Over 600,000 Christmas lights will illuminate the 0.5 mile walking trail. Lights, holiday scenes and a train display are available for guests. Displays include animation, Christmas lights, food and a train display.

Christmas Magic began in 1984, when fewer homes were decorated locally as the result of an "energy crunch" but locals still wanted to see holiday decorations.

The show takes about six months to prepare and will remain open until Dec. 30. Rocky Ridge County Park is located at 3699 Deininger Road, York.

Christmas Magic is available on Monday through Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets cost $10 for adults, $5 for children 6-14 and free for children under 5. The event will be closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year's Eve.

For those without Internet access, tickets may be purchased at the John Rudy Park Administrative Headquarters Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., closed from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. daily. They may also call 717-840-7440, choosing option 2.

For more information on Christmas Magic, visit the York County website or call 717-840-7440, press 4 then 2.

Matt Enright can be reached via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.