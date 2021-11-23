York County's controversial prison trainer is bringing a bone-crushing K-9

Joseph Garcia's use of K-9s in corrections is one of the things that drew the most controversy to York County's decision to renew its contract with his company last week.

And that's precisely what he'll be bringing to the county prison.

"Every person I've seen get hit by one of our dogs screams for their life," Garcia, of Corrections Special Applications Unit, told the gun magazine Tactical Life in 2020. "I have never heard an inmate get hit by one of these dogs and remain silent."

York County Prison Warden Adam Ogle said that CSAU would provide a giant schnauzer to the prison. He declined to comment further, citing security. But Garcia, who has also repeatedly declined comment, has described the dog's uses in correctional settings already.

"Our giant schnauzers are coming out of the box at between 400 and 450 psi," Garcia told the magazine in 2020. "They are breaking and crushing bones when they hit."

Approved unanimously by the York County Board of Commissioners, the two-year, $252,770 contract empowers CSAU to train up to 18 corrections officers. It faced opposition from a number of groups that cited alleged abuses stemming from CSAU's previous training contract.

Inmates alleged that they were led through the prison in shackles with genitals exposed, forced to stand for hours handcuffed with weapons pointed at their backs and faced threats of violence — all during a March 31 incident documented by the Pennsylvania Prison Society.

Use of force expert Gary Raney, a former Idaho sheriff who investigated a South Carolina detention center that used training by CSAU predecessor group C-SOG for over a decade, said giant schnauzers generally aren't used in prison settings.

Instead, Raney said, they are almost exclusively used as "apprehension dogs."

Detection dogs, he said, are used in places that have issues with drugs and contraband. Apprehension dogs are used to bite and control, and are only really appropriate if there is a pattern of serious violence at a facility.

"An apprehension dog may be appropriate in that scenario," he said. "Those situations are few and far between across the country."

In the course of an investigation into two employees of a jail in Charleston County, South Carolina, where C-SOG trained for over a decade, a corrections officer criticized Garcia's training methods, including the use of bite dogs.

"The command staff have been aware of all these issues with trainings," Tyrone Shaw's statement reads. "His uncontrollable K-9s attacking officers, his language etc. for some years now."

Jeffrey Schwartz, a criminal justice expert and psychologist with 40 years of experience, said the potential use of a dog in cell extractions is the option of "no resort."

"It's 'We're going to hurt you until you comply, and we're going to seriously hurt you. You're going to have dog bites until you comply,'" Schwartz said. "It's a terrible image, it's dangerous and frankly it's stupid."

When informed about Garcia's comments on the PSI of giant schnauzers, Schwartz said they were entirely off. The only way he'd use a dog for cell extractions he said, would be to use a well-trained dog to effectively scare an inmate as it barked and struggled, as a show of force.

"But the talk about how bad the dog bites is talking about wanting a more serious injury than a less serious injury," Schwartz said. "The goal isn't to injure the person as badly as possible; it's to convince them to get out of the cell or drag them out or whatever."

York County President Commissioner Julie Wheeler did not respond to a request for comment on the lingering issues with the CSAU contract.

As with almost every step of the renewal process, the no-bid contract remains shrouded in mystery. The contract, provided by York County, has 12 terms listed. The training itself is not outlined in the contract, but in "Confidential Exhibit A."

That could be a concern regarding the public's right to know, according to Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association.

"Under this agreement, only a court could grant access, so even if the (Office of Open Records) or other administrative appeal officer granted access to a record, this contract could be an impediment to access," Melewsky said. "Needless to say, agencies cannot contract away the public’s right to know, and they certainly can’t agree to contractual terms that conflict with state law."

Raney said that it still shocks him that he has yet to see proof of what a jail that contracts with CSAU or C-SOG is teaching its correctional officers.

"I've never seen a jail that was able to say 'Here's the lesson plan, here's the objectives and the instruction that is being used to teach our corrections officers the use of force,'" Raney said. "That's crazy in my mind, to not know what your officers are being taught."

Raney said there's no mystery or rocket science to proper use of force.

"It's not a secret," he said, "so it's irresponsible of any organization that is empowered lawfully to use force on another human being to not know and have proof of what their officers are being taught."

The contract outlines some of what the training will include. It includes eight weeks of "operations," new operator training and training for what's described as "High-Risk Inmate Extraction, High-Risk Security Patrol and High-Risk Security Transport."

Also in the contract:

CSAU will purchase and maintain liability insurance "as is necessary to protect 'County' from any claims that may be made arising from the services provided by 'CSAU.'" The insurance will cover both statutory and common law claims, including civil rights claims and other claims arising from the services provided. This policy will be in the basic amount of $500,000 per incident and $1 million in aggregate, provided by an insurance company approved by the county. Ogle said liability insurance is a requirement for all contractors.

CSAU must also agree to provide support and defend the county and any of its corrections officers, agents or employees in "any litigation, dispute or arguments regarding the training tactics and de-escalation techniques which comprises the services being provided hereunder." That includes expert witness testimony and guidance in litigation, at cost to CSAU.

York County may terminate the contract by giving at least 15 days of notice in writing to CSAU. The contractor will be paid for services leading up to the termination date, and the two entities may negotiate refunding of payment due to services not completed.

Neither CSAU or York County will publish or reveal to the public or any other source "any training material and operational enforcement material including scope of training documents, photographs, videos and sound recording taken inside or outside the facility," except as required by a court order.

CSAU will also "indemnify and hold harmless" York County from a variety of claims, damages, losses and expenses.

Melewsky said an indemnify and hold harmless clause is standard for private parties.

"For example," she said, "if the contractor is negligent in its services and someone sues, the county would look to the indemnification clause to release them from liability or to require the contractor to cover any damages."

After criticism regarding public comment during the Oct. 20 meeting where the York County Board of Commissioners approved a previous version of the contract, Wednesday's meeting allowed for public comment before the unanimous approval.

"The courts have generally permitted agencies to “cure” alleged violations by re-doing the vote properly, and when they do that, courts have not thrown out contracts," Melewsky said. "This version of the contract was properly enacted, so even if the prior version was not, this one would still be valid."

Matt Enright can be reached via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.