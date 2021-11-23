Police chief put stop to Vicosa protection order before murder-suicide, complaint alleges

A complaint filed against York Area Regional Police Chief Timothy Damon alleges he stopped a protection-from-abuse order from being served against Robert Vicosa.

The complaint, obtained through a public records request, states that an emergency order was placed on Nov. 14 by Judge Ronald Haskell Jr. against Vicosa, a former Baltimore County cop.

That order was never served.

"At approximately 3 a.m. on Nov. 15, I was informed by two York Area Regional officers that the Chief of Police put a stop to this order," the complaint against Damon reads. "I was given no explanation to the stop and am still unaware of the reason for stopping the order."

York Area officers attempted to carry out a search warrant at the York County home later on Nov. 15, but Vicosa and the girls were gone when they arrived, police said last week.

"In the meantime," the new complaint reads, "my two daughters continue(d) to be in the custody of their father, who is a danger to them, me, and himself."

The state Attorney General's Office redacted information about who filed the private criminal complaint against Damon but the language of the complaint suggests it was the girls' mother, who was brutally assaulted by Vicosa the weekend before the abduction.

She has declined previous requests for comment and could not immediately be reached Tuesday.

Pennsylvania allows individuals to file private criminal complaints that are reviewed by local district attorneys to determine whether further action is merited.

Vicosa abducted his two daughters, 6-year old Aaminah and 7-year old Giana, and — together with his alleged accomplice, Baltimore County Police Sgt. Tia Bynum — led authorities on a four-day manhunt.

Vicosa, Bynum, Aaminah and Giana were discovered shot inside a stolen Ford Edge following a police pursuit in which the car drifted off the road about 2:30 p.m. Thursday and crashed in a shallow ditch outside the small town of Ringgold, Maryland, just south of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania.

York Area Regional Police had no comment on the complaint. Damon could not be reached for comment.

You can read the new complaint in its entirety below:

Matt Enright can be reached via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.