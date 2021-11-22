A year of work takes Kiwanis Lake from polluted pond to 'water gem'

Living only three blocks from Kiwanis Lake, Aaron Jacobs would always make sure to include York City’s “water gem” — as he put it — on the route of his daily, five-mile morning walk.

At quick glance, Kiwanis Lake seemed like any other ordinary body of water. But to Jacobs, it looked “terrible.” Three years ago, the polluted pond shrouded in plant scum and invasive hydrilla made it impossible to see two inches down into the water.

“When (Kiwanis) was originally built, it was all farmland,” Jacobs said. “Now it’s shopping malls. It’s Route 30. It’s project development — and all that runoff water channels through here. The problem we’ve had is the amount of sediment, debris and pollution was destroying the lake.”

As the president-elect nominee for the Rotary Club of York and chairperson of the Rotary’s Preserve Planet Earth committee, Jacobs knew he could make tangible change for the better.

And after a year’s effort to clean up Kiwanis Lake, passersby are now able to see fully to the bottom.

“If anybody was going to solve this, it was the Rotary Club of York,” Jacobs said. “This is our water gem right here — there’s nothing else like it in York City. If we don’t take care of it, it continues to get worse.”

Kiwanis Lake, which was built in the 1920s, serves as a basin for Willis Run — a tributary that collects sediment in York County through Dover Township. Water from the lake flows to Codorus Creek and, eventually, the Susquehanna River. It is also recognized by the Audubon Society as an important bird area and serves as the only urban nesting area in Pennsylvania for heron and egret species.

Efforts to clean up the lake began just before the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. Jacobs and fellow Rotary members drained the lake to pull up large trash items — including bikes, tires, traffic cones and car parts.

Pond scum was removed using chemicals, aeration and new fountains that keep the water circulating at all times.

In addition, Smart Lake technology was installed to capture measurements, including lake temperature, alkaline levels and water clarity. Through this tech, city officials can monitor Kiwanis Lake through their phones and receive notifications when a problem arises, Jacobs said.

“Now if there’s a problem with the lake, we’ll catch it before it’s too late,” he added.

The Rotary Club of York also partnered with York City’s STEAM Academy on this project. Students within the charter school will serve as “guardians of the lake” and create school projects based on the data collected from Kiwanis.

Fundraising efforts collected about $175,000 for this project, with several donations from entities including York City, Met-Ed, the Powder Mill Foundation and The Glatfelter Agency.

Jacobs said he hopes to wrap up the project by May 2022. In the meantime, however, the Rotary’s efforts are already showing clear results.

Turtles, for instance, have returned to Kiwanis, Jacobs said.

“For me, it’s empowering to know what the community can do and what the Rotary Club of York can do when it gets its mind made up to do something like this,” Jacobs said. “I have the confidence to find other things that need to be done in the city and gather the support to get it done.”

