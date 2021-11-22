WellSpan employee claims to have talked grandparent out of getting child vaccinated

A WellSpan employee who reportedly refused to schedule children for COVID-19 vaccines has — at least according to her social media posts — been placed on leave pending an investigation.

In a series of public Facebook posts, call center employee April Flegel — who also appears online under the name April Becker — said she was taking a moral stance against vaccines. She did not respond to a request for comment Friday.

Ryan Coyle, a WellSpan spokesperson, declined to comment on the specifics of the incident. The company's social media account did respond to posts calling the allegations to its attention.

"We take concerns related to our team members very seriously and have passed this information over to the proper people," the company said in a Twitter post.

Coyle did say the company agrees with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Protection and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for children 5 years and older to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

"While children do have a much lower risk of COVID-19 than adults, the vaccine is still very important as some children do become very ill with COVID-19," Coyle said. "Even if they do not become ill, children with COVID-19 can spread the virus to others, continuing community spread."

The original Facebook post from Flegel, posted to a public anti-vax Facebook page, recounts her refusal to schedule a vaccine for a patient's grandson. She did not respond to requests for comment on the matter.

"I told her morally I couldn't do it," she wrote in the post. "I'll lose my job before I schedule a child for that garbage vaccine. Kids is where I draw the line."

In a Nov. 5 Facebook video, Flegel said she'd been put on paid administrative leave while WellSpan investigated the incident.

"Ten years I've given this company," she said. "Now because I refuse to put children in harm's way, they're gonna fire me."

She ended the video with an anti-Joe Biden slogan commonly used by far-right activists.

