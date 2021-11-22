Beemers and snow-blowers: How you can bid on property seized in drug investigations

The York County District Attorney's Office will hold its first in-person Drug Task Force auction since 2019 on Friday.

Seventeen vehicles seized during drug or other criminal investigations will be offered for sale, including a BMW X5, an Audi A5 and an Acura TSX. Other items include a snow blower, a Frigidaire washing machine, a Kenmore dryer and various other electronic devices.

A $500 cash deposit is required for each vehicle upon successful bidding, all purchases must be paid for in cash and all vehicles must be paid for in full and picked up no later than Dec. 3.

The auction is set for Friday, Nov. 26 at 10 a.m. at Schaad Detective Agency, 114 Roosevelt Ave. All bidders must be at least 18 years of age, and the vehicles in the auction may be viewed at the Schaad Detective Agency starting on Monday, Nov. 22.

