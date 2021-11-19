Woman dies two weeks after multi-vehicle crash: coroner

A 77-year-old Franklin County woman has died 14 days after a multi-vehicle crash.

The York County Coroner's office reported the death of Barbara Batzel, 77, which was a result of a crash on Nov. 2 on a rural road near Michael State Forest.

Batzel died Tuesday night at Wellspan York Hospital from multiple blunt force trauma, according to the coroner's report. Next of kin was notified, with no autopsy requested.

No other information is known about others involved in the crash.

