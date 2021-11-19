Homeowners could see the first countywide property tax hike since 2017

Homeowners could see the first countywide tax hike since 2017.

York County Administrator Mark Derr, in anticipation of the coming budget season, said expenditures at the county level are increasing faster than revenue.

Based on his current calculations, he said, the preliminary budget is expected to reach $668 million — a level that would necessitate a nearly 23% property tax increase for the average homeowner.

Derr gave an example using the average home in York County, assessed at $135,105: Currently, owners of that property would pay $797.12 on its tax bill.

A 1.1-mill rate increase, which Derr said is needed, would add $148.61 to their bill.

"Our largest percentage of income is the real estate tax, which makes up about 80% of the county's revenue budget," Derr said. "That (revenue normally) increases about 1.25% a year, or about $2 million a year."

On the flipside, Derr said the salaries and benefits for the county's employees make up the largest expenditures for the county's general fund budget. Wages alone are about $85 million, costs that increase — on average — 3% a year. Benefits cost roughly $47 million per year, with health care costs representing $24 million of that figure.

"Most of those are contractually obligated increases," Derr said. "The majority of our employees are covered by union contracts, and a lot of those union contracts are decided by arbitrators and are awarded to the union employees."

Health care for county employees went up by approximately 10.07% last year, an increase of $2.5 million. That's a combined $3 million deficit for salaries and benefits, which Derr said is an annual occurrence.

The county is looking at other sources of revenue, Derr said. That includes looking at underutilized assets in the county and the potential use of space at the York County Prison recently vacated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

To view the proposed 2022 budget, visit the York County website, yorkcountypa.gov/. A hard copy is also available at the commissioner's office, 28 E. Market St., York. The budget will remain available to the public for 20 days.

