York City receives funding for community policing

York City is one of only three Pennsylvania communities to receive federal funding for community policing.

The city will receive $334,200 through the U.S. Department of Justice's Cops Hiring Program (CHP) to fund additional officers. Police departments statewide received $834,200 — including Steelton in Dauphin County and Tobyhanna Township in Monroe County — of the $139 million awarded nationwide.

“Today’s awards will strengthen three police departments in the Middle District of Pennsylvania by funding the hiring of a total of five officers who will help protect and build trust with the public,” United States Attorney John C. Gurganus said in a release.

The CHP grant program provides funding to police departments to hire new or rehire additional career law enforcement officers, allowing them to increase their community policing and crime prevention efforts.

According to the DOJ, the City of York will use the funding to hire one officer. As of the end of 2020, its police department had 91 full-time officers and a total of 120 employees, including support staff, according to city budget documents.

Since its inception in 1994, COPS has invested more than $14 billion to advance community policing, including grants awarded to over 13,000 state, local and Tribal law enforcement agencies to fund the hiring and redeployment of more than 135,000 officers.

