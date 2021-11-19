'A terrific closure': 17-year legal battle between Central York and Harley-Davidson ends

A 17-year legal battle between Central York School District and Harley-Davidson has finally ended — with a settlement that will cost the district almost $3 million.

The lengthy disputes centered on a property assessment battle over the motorcycle manufacturer's tax bill.

Harley-Davidson demanded a partial refund of property taxes paid since 2004, in addition to a reduction in the fair market value of its parcel applied to future school taxes, according to Central York board member Tim Strickler.

“This liability has been hanging over the school district for 17 years," he said.

Though the matter wound through the legal system for years — including appearing before the state Supreme Court in 2015 — it wasn't finally resolved until the district negotiated a settlement with the help of its newly formed finance committee.

“Given probable court outcomes, future legal costs and potential interest assessments, this settlement represents literally millions of dollars in district expense avoidance," Strickler said. "It’s truly a win for Central York School District.”

A spokesperson for Harley-Davidson commented, “We are pleased to have this matter resolved.” They did not elaborate further.

As part of the settlement, the district will pay the Harley-Davidson Motor Co. $2 million this year, in addition to providing $750,000 worth of credits to be used for future property taxes applied to the manufacturer's property.

According to a November school board meeting agenda, the new fair market values for Harley-Davidson's property at 1425 Eden Road in Springettsbury Township are as follows:

2004-2007: $19,600,000

2008: $21,200,000

2009: $19,600,000

2010-2011: $14,400,000

2012-2022: $12,000,000

"The Common Level Ratio for each of the foregoing tax years shall be applied to the foregoing fair market values to arrive at the subject property’s assessed value for those respective tax years," the agenda states.

According to PennLive, Wisconsin-based Harley-Davidson appealed the matter back in 2013 after Commonwealth Court President Judge Stephen P. Linebaugh ruled that the property assessments for the 229-acre property should be:

$24.5 million for 2004-07,

$26.5 million for 2008,

$24.5 million for 2009,

$18 million for 2010.

These figures were "significantly lower" than the initial values of $39.2 million for 2004 to $26 million for 2010 that the county assessment office had placed on the site, PennLive reported.

Harley-Davidson further argued that the property assessments should be "even lower" because of environmental contamination concerns dating back to when the site served as a Navy ordnance facility where bomb casings were produced, according to PennLive.

“I’m really very pleased with the outcome of this and all the work that went into it," Strickler said. "It represents a terrific closure to 17 years of a long journey.”

