'We're going to have some dead children': York County CYF is failing, workers say

Ongoing short-staffing at York County's child welfare office led many workers to express fear for the safety of those they're committed to protecting.

"The concern is we’re going to have some dead children," one former worker said, "and some issues coming up because we’re not checking in (on children), not spending the time. We don’t have the time."

This summer, amid a dwindling number of case investigators, the York County Children Youth and Families Office called upon all caseworkers to begin reviewing new allegations of child abuse.

Many staffers don't have experience in doing that work. That, combined with understaffing, is leading many to leave their jobs amid the fear that children's cases may fall through the cracks. Agency leadership, however, maintains that the office continues to operate with the "utmost professionalism" and that the changeover, which began Aug. 15, was done "to provide for a more even distribution of intake casework."

"We believe this will enable us to process all casework in a more efficient manner," said Tanya Stauffer, the York County office's director.

Five current and former York County CYF employees in various positions across the agency — who spoke with The York Dispatch on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation — disagree.

The agency, they argue, is stretched too thin.

"We can't be silent anymore," another former staffer said. "Things will be missed and — God forbid — a child dies."

According to those employees, concerns they've raised with local and state officials have been repeatedly ignored. Meanwhile, they noted instances where children may have fallen through the cracks because of lax oversight.

A spokesperson for the state Department of Human Services, which oversees child welfare offices statewide, did not comment on allegations specific to the York County office but said the department was working to address staffing issues statewide.

"In light of the ongoing workforce challenges exacerbated by the ongoing pandemic," DHS spokesman Brandon Cwalina said, "[the department] is fully engaged with county child and youth agencies​, including York, to develop effective retention, recruitment and support strategies to strengthen workforce capacity."

Not effective: Intake work is usually done by a dedicated intake department at CYF. That department, of about seven caseworkers, still remains, and handles the most serious types of cases, such as child fatalities and sexual abuse.

Now, caseworkers from other departments at CYF have been put on a rotation to handle other types of intake investigations, such as neglect and physical abuse.

The issue: Those caseworkers feel they don't know what they're doing, one former employee said.

"I worried, 'Am I making the right decision? Am I missing something?'" they said.

And those caseworkers still have their regular work — completing adoptions and child placement, among other responsibilities — in addition to the new intake cases.

"There are days where you’re not done at 4:30 p.m., your day can go to 7, 8, 9, 10 p.m. or into the morning," one former employee said.

The agency is required by law to respond to each new child protection case within 24 hours of receiving the report.

"There’s no cap on number of cases that each caseworker is servicing," one former employee said. "So they can’t do effective casework with these kind of numbers."

Several current and former employees accused management at CYF and county officials of not heeding their complaints and described the workplace as toxic. One former employee likened working at the office to an abusive relationship and another added that there's a culture within the office that discourages people from speaking out.

"It doesn't matter how many times you say something," a current employee said. "No one's listening."

A mass exodus: Former staff said many people are choosing to leave their jobs because they feel inexperienced in their new roles.

"When that happened, that’s when this mass exodus started to happen," a former staffer said. "People were saying, 'No, I’m not doing what I’m not trained to do.'"

Added another former employee: "If you don’t do the job every day, you don't really know what you’re doing."

It's not clear exactly how many employees have resigned since the changes; Stauffer said the office has 39 vacant caseworker positions but did not respond when asked how many employees left within the past year.

Firm numbers that could provide an apples-to-apples comparison of staffing were unavailable, and county officials declined to provide them. One former employee, however, said the number of investigators in the intake department alone fell from roughly 35 all the way to seven in a span of several years.

Former employees, who had many years of experience in child welfare, said the vacancy rate was unprecedented for the agency.

Erik Strobl, who represents the agency's caseworkers through the SEIU 668 union, also said he didn't know the exact number of recent departures but said the turnover was substantial.

A 'death spiral': Strobl said the caseworkers he represents through the union have told him about the struggling state of the agency.

"It sounds like the worst possible version of 'all hands on deck,'" Strobl said. "You get into the death spiral of everybody leaving, then everyone else has to pick up the slack.

"All of your standard work in addition to picking up for someone else — it’s not sustainable," he added.

Strobl suggested the COVID-19 pandemic added to poor morale among office employees. He said that none of the agency's workers were given hazard pay despite being essential workers.

He said he wants to petition York County's commissioners to implement a retention bonus for caseworkers in the CYF office.

Inexperience and added stresses: People working at the office are performing tasks they're unfamiliar with and are "half-assing them by the seat of their pants," another former staffer said, adding that CYF leadership wasn't helpful during the transition.

"It was, 'Here you go, you’re just going to have to do it,'" the former staffer said. "The attitude of the agency is, 'If you don’t like it, there’s the door.'"

"We weren’t offered any helpful training when this change was made," another former caseworker said.

Several of the employees noted that they could recall a number of situations in which they believed corners were cut — largely unintentionally — or that risks to children were not adequately investigated.

One former employee said that when she was completing a risk assessment, she discovered that someone in the home whose history would've raised red flags for possible abuse wasn't noted in the report. However, she had little recourse to try to correct the error.

"We can't go back and investigate something that's already done," the former employee said. "Unless someone calls in [with a new allegation], we can't add additional information after the fact."

At least one former employee reported that their job transitioned from largely filing paperwork to suddenly reporting first-hand on abuse cases. They felt ill-equipped for that.

"All of a sudden, because they lost so many caseworkers, they were like, 'Oh, now you have to do it,'" they said.

The office told people they needed to be available to work "24/7" at any time of day or night, the former staffer said.

"I don’t have someone available 24/7 to watch my kids," they said.

That former staffer said they felt relieved after leaving the CYF office.

"I’m glad I got out," they said. "I feel a lot happier, a lot more at peace."

Licensing issues and citations: Struggles at York County's CYF office are nothing new.

The office's state-issued license was under threat several years ago as a result of repeat violations of state regulations.

Each year, Pennsylvania's Department of Human Services inspects the CYF and other similar facilities across the state. The inspectors review a small sample of the agency's cases to look for compliance with state law in procedures.

They've received roughly a dozen violations each year since 2017, according to a York Dispatch review of inspection reports. In the most recent annual report, which covered parts of 2019 and 2020, the DHS review of 30 case files found 21 violations. It's not clear if any of the cases had multiple violations.

Most of the violations were clerical errors, such as paperwork that was completed late and records that were incomplete or missing. Some violations involved work done late — such as initial investigations not being completed within the required 24 hours and safety assessments not being done within mandated 72-hour windows.

The county received four consecutive provisional licenses — which are issued when the agency fails inspection — between 2014 and 2016, state records show. One more provisional would have meant a state takeover, but the county was granted a full license in 2016 and has kept that status every year since.

The agency's latest inspection report has a number of unexplained redactions.

The 2021 inspection report, covering the 2020 calendar year, conceals a number of dates associated with agency violations — essentially, making it impossible to tell how late the agency was completing its work.

Prior inspection reports had few to no dates redacted.

When asked about the purpose of the redactions, Human Services department spokesperson Ali Fogarty said that their agency would review the document to ensure it was redacted properly.

"Under Pennsylvania’s Child Protective Services Law, DHS at the state level as well as county children and youth agencies are obligated to protect confidentiality of children involved in cases of suspected or confirmed child abuse or neglect," Fogarty said. "Because of this obligation, we have to be mindful about when information released could potentially be used with other available information to identify children."

Since most records involving children are not deemed public records, the details remain elusive.

Agency's response: Stauffer said her agency has taken steps to help caseworkers since the recent transition.

"When the decision was made to evenly distribute intake referrals across all caseworkers, refresher trainings were conducted with all caseworkers, supervisors and managers," she said. "Additionally, support triangles of staff with experience in different areas were set up to support one another."

Stauffer said that the employee recruitment and retention are "ongoing strategic priorities" for her agency.

"We are investing in our staff development through mentoring and training," she said, "And we will continue to identify actions to retain our talent.

Stauffer said that the office's caseloads have increased since 2015, when new child protection laws were enacted, which broadened the definition of child abuse and expanded the roster of mandated reporters who must bring allegations of abuse to the authorities.

That increase is evident in the county's child abuse report data, which saw a significant spike in the years following 2015. In 2020, however, with fewer children in schools, there was a marked decrease in new reports being filed.

"It makes sense that, in a year where school was conducted primarily on virtual platforms, that educators would have fewer reasons to report concerns," said Jon Rubin, deputy secretary at the state's Office of Children, Youth and Families.

