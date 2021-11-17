York County again approves deal with controversial prison contractor

It's been over three months since York County first started discussing a second contract with Corrections Special Applications Unit.

And for the third time, leadership showed support for a contract with the controversial contractor, even after hearing concerns from the public.

The York County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday approved a two-year, $252,770 contract with CSAU to conduct training at York County Prison. It's the second contract given to the group; the first was in November 2020.

After being approved by the York County Prison Board of Inspectors in August, the contract has gone through some changes.

While York County approved a deal with the Greenville, South Carolina-based contractor in October, criticism from the public caused the commissioners to make changes to the contract.

Before the approval on Wednesday, Commissioner Doug Hoke went over some of the changes, including a "code of ethics" that all third-party contractors must sign, a clause allowing the county to terminate the contract and an official banning of the use of prisoners in training exercises.

"That has never happened, but it's in the contract and it will be provided for," Hoke said.

After the meeting, Commissioner Ron Smith said the contract was the right choice to make.

"This is a program that has showed its benefits already. Therefore I think it's safe for everybody; we're going to continually be able to monitor what's going on," Smith said. "Based on my previous experiences and what I've seen, this group responds with dignity and respect for all."

Smith said the new policies had essentially already been in effect, but the new contract spells them out.

Hoke said corrections officers at the prison have informed them the program instituted by CSAU during its previous contract is working.

"I'm confident that the program is working," said Hoke, who also serves as president of the Prison Board of Inspectors.

Warden Adam Ogle also is in favor of the contract and its added clauses, saying both the prison board and prison administration were in favor of minor changes.

"The changes to the contract were not the result of us questioning the effectiveness of the system or the training," Ogle said in an email. "The additional language concerning the code of ethics and out-clauses is essentially our assurance to the residents of YCP and the members of our community that we will never tolerate inhumane treatment."

Ogle said the prison is confident in its staff and their ability to uphold the prison's core values and do their part to ensure the successful mission of the prison, and he expressed confidence in CSAU "senior team leader" Joseph Garcia.

"Joseph Garcia agreed to the changes in the contract and has assured the prison board that he will maintain the highest level of professionalism and serve the County of York faithfully and honorably," Ogle said.

If the code of ethics is violated, Ogle said, sanctions could include termination of contract, loss of clearance to come into the prison or reporting of serious consequences to authorities.

It's been a long road for the contract with CSAU. After its August approval, the York County Board of Commissioners paused to investigate allegations made by prisoners that CSAU had been abusive during its previous contract.

Prison officials have denied any such abuses took place. Ogle, however, had to email Garcia and ask him to take down a Facebook post that showed the prison. Garcia had sent out the post to promote CSAU.

Elsewhere in the country, CSAU has faced controversy. In a court case in Weld County, Colorado, a settlement with a former inmate included an agreement to never hire CSAU or any group led by Garcia.

In South Carolina, a former incarnation of the group, Corrections Special Organizations Group, faced severe criticism from use of force expert Gary Raney, who was contracted by the Charleston County Ninth District solicitor to conduct an analysis of the death of inmate Jamal Sutherland in January of this year.

While the two officers who were involved in the death were not charged, they were fired, and Charleston settled with the victim's family for $10 million. C-SOG conducted training at the facility where Sutherland died for over a decade; although that contract ended in 2019, Raney found much of C-SOG's training was still in place.

Elsewhere in Pennsylvania, Allegheny County barred the Allegheny County Jail warden from contracting with CSAU to provide training.

A background check conducted by a private investigator on Garcia found he had spent time in a British prison for conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm in the 1980s.

Before Wednesday's vote, the commissioners allowed for public comment, which included a statement from the York NAACP criticizing the contract.

"We understand that the York County Commissioners attempted in their own way to address the community’s concerns about C-SAU and their 'Senior Team Leader' Joseph Garcia by making minor changes to the contract," NAACP Second Vice President Sandra Thompson said at the meeting, reading from the statement.

"We, the York NAACP, need the York County Commissioners to understand that we do not approve of a county contract that uses the dollars of tax payers, that include Black and Brown people, to fund a company like C-SAU under the leadership of Joseph Garcia who has shown by his comments and by prior behaviors that he has no empathy for the rights of others or an understanding for proper policing."

Another comment came from Pastor Larry Walthour, who said he had been speaking with officers who are "cautiously optimistic" about improvements to the prison.

Walthour, who serves as senior pastor at Shiloh Baptist Church, said he had personal concerns about Garcia.

"I think his personal views are very divisive, insensitive and culturally dangerous," Walthour said.

That includes comments made on a podcast where Garcia mocked Black Lives Matter by declaring "Dogs' Lives Matter" and a magazine article where he predicted a "racial war" against corrections officers after the George Floyd murder.

Walthour said he was cautiously optimistic, but he advocated for accountability if something did happen at the prison as a result of CSAU's contract.

"You're making decisions for taxpayers, and as we can see in our community, York County is changing. The decisions you make for taxpayers also affect the taxpayers who look like me," said Walthour, who is Black, "and those voices have to be considered and those voices have to be valued."

The Pennsylvania Prison Society, which had raised the initial concerns about alleged abuses by CSAU based on interviews with inmates, shared concerns about the contract as well.

"While it is laudable that the county is taking additional steps to manage their relationship with contractors, it appears somewhat disingenuous given C-SAU's long documented history of violence and abuse, including inside of York County's own jail," Prison Society Prison Monitoring Director Noah Barth said via email. "If these past incidents do not rise to the level of 'controversy' triggering the out clause, then it is not clear what would."

Matt Enright can be reached via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.