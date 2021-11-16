York City Councilman Lou Rivera pleads guilty to disorderly conduct in 2020 incident

York City Councilman Lou Rivera pleaded guilty Monday to disorderly conduct in connection with a 2020 allegation that he exposed himself to a man in a restaurant bathroom.

Prosecutors dropped three other charges, all misdemeanors, including indecent exposure, harassment and another count of disorderly conduct related to language or gesture.

"As with any case, today’s resolution was the result of victim input and weight of the evidence," York County District Attorney administrator Kyle King said Tuesday.

Judge Harry M. Ness ordered Rivera to pay a $200 fine for the summary offense.

In November 2020, the victim testified that Rivera asked him questions regarding his sexual preferences during a January 2020 interview for a job at Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen in Manchester Township, where Rivera was a manager at the time.

After the interview, the man said he went to use the bathroom. According to him, Rivera entered as he was washing his hands.

"(He) pulled out his penis … and coached me to come over to the urinal," the man testified, adding Rivera was aroused and holding his own penis in his hand, telling the man, "Come here, come here."

"Simply put, I'm incredibly confident that Mr. Rivera would have been found not guilty if we had gone to trial, but it was simply easier to get this over and done with for a simple summary offense," Rivera's attorney Chris Ferro said Tuesday.

"To me, this whole drawn-out affair is now over and Mr. Rivera can go about doing whatever he wants to do or needs to do."

Rivera did not respond to a request for content.

