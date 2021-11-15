19-year-old man assaulted his grandmother: police

A 19-year-old has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his grandmother.

On Nov. 5, Lower Windsor Township Police were contacted by a woman who told them she had been assaulted by her adult grandson. That led to the arrest of Aaron Resh on charges of simple assault and harassment Nov. 8.

The woman had a large swollen area on her head and was wearing a metal eye covering on her eye, police said.

A preliminary hearing will be scheduled in front of District Judge John Fishel.

