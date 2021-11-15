York County man arrested for aggravated assault

A York County man was arrested for aggravated assault and simple assault after causing serious injuries to another man.

Lower Windsor Township Police responded on Nov. 11 to a caller who had requested an ambulance and police for their adult child, who had been assaulted, according to a York CrimeWatch release.

Officers interviewed the victim at a hospital.

"The victim reported that he and the suspect, Michael A. Dietz, were at several bars during the day," the report reads. "Once at the suspect's home, the victim was struck several times in the face, head and neck by the suspect for no apparent reason. The victim was able to leave once Dietz got off of him."

The victim was admitted to the hospital with serious injuries, including possible fractures to his face. Dietz was arrested and a preliminary hearing will be scheduled at Magisterial District Justice John Fishel's office.

