York County delays certification of key school board race

York County elections officials accepted the initial certification of the 2021 general election results on Monday — with three exceptions.

The process of recounting votes cast for the Commonwealth Court, in which Democrat Lori Dumas and Republican Drew Crompton are separated by just 0.33% of votes cast, will likely take several weeks.

Additionally, candidates sought to include additional votes in races for the South Western school board and a judge of elections race in Carroll Township.

Katy Bauer and Justin Lighty, both Republican write-in candidates in the South Western School District, told the board they had votes that had not been counted because of spelling errors. Among the misspellings cited: "Kathy Bauer," "Justin Lightly" and simply "Bauer."

Lighty and Bauer finished fifth and sixth, with 1,896 and 1,851 votes respectively. They trailed the current board president, Vanessa Berger, who received 2,063 votes. Matthew Gelazela, a Libertarian who campaigned with Bauer and Lighty, received 2,963, second among candidates.

The board race was among several divisive ones countywide — a close race in Central York did not trigger an automatic recount — breaking down over issues around COVID mitigation and racial curriculum.

"Within the votes that were cast, there were one perfect spelling of my name," Bauer said. "My name has always been a bit of a challenge for everyone my entire life, so I wanted to come today because there are 13 improper spellings of my name, which are each outlined in the votes."

Bauer said she wanted the votes counted cumulatively to her proper name to reflect the will of the voters.

Lighty noted that being a write-in candidate is not easy. He said there could be an issue with voters having not filled in the ovals while writing in his or Bauer's names.

As part of his contention, Lighty pointed out that Gelazela appeared to do significantly better across the school district.

Earlier this year, the York County Board of Elections voted to keep a write-in candidate from receiving votes due to a misspelling.

Democrat Suzanne Mazzenga, running as a write-in candidate for Hanover mayor, asked to receive 26 write-in votes that had been cast for "Suzanne Mazzaro." She was running against Republican SueAnn Whitman.

At the time, legal counsel for Whitman and the York GOP cited court cases from 1952 and 2002 that argued it was not the board's job to divine the intent of voters.

After Monday's York County Board of Elections meeting, President Commissioner Julie Wheeler said the board was recessing until Wednesday to examine election laws.

Fellow commissioner Ron Smith said it was all part of the process.

"We allowed them to have their say so that we can take a look and make a call," Smith said. "We need to reflect on the law."

In addition to the South Western race, another race was delayed: Write-in candidate William Wyatt, a Republican who ran for judge of elections in Carroll Township, asked the county board to examine his race, saying people had written in different names that he believes should be counted in his favor.

The statewide Commonwealth Court race, while close elsewhere, was not particularly close in York County. Crompton received 48,915 votes to Dumas' 29,165. The recount will commence Wednesday and can be completed no later than noon Nov. 23, with results to be submitted no later than noon Nov. 24.

Steve Ulrich, the county's deputy director of elections, said those results would be made public once the recount is complete.

