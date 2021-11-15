Do you know this vehicle? The driver caused significant damage to a local school

Fairview Township Police are searching for the person who caused damage to Red Land High School.

A person driving a silver Kia Sorrento drove off the paved road near the high school at about 11 p.m. Nov. 10, police said.

READ MORE: York County districts pass last year's COVID-19 total less than halfway through school year

After driving over the curb in the area of the swimming pool, the person then drove through a railing, down a set of concrete steps and through several athletic fields before driving through a steel cable and leaving.

"Numerous car parts were left behind indicating significant damage to the undercarriage of the suspect vehicle," the police report states. "Damage to school property was significant."

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Fairview Township Police Department at 717-901-5267.

Matt Enright can be reached via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.