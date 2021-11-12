Local business leaders worry vaccine mandate would make problems worse

A federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate for large employers is on hold, and local business leaders sound like they wouldn't mind if it stays that way.

Still, at least one organization is urging its local businesses to be prepared in case the courts clear the way for the mandate to take effect early next year.

President Joseph Biden has ordered businesses with 100 or more employees to ensure their workers are vaccinated by Jan. 4 or have a plan in place for weekly COVID testing, however, the New Orleans-based 5th Circuit Court of Appeals issued a stay on Nov. 6.

Lawyers for the Departments of Justice and Labor responded Monday, arguing that stopping the vaccine mandate would only prolong the pandemic and would lead to dozens or even hundreds of deaths every day.

York County Economic Alliance President and CEO Kevin Schreiber expressed concern about the potential mandate.

"It's certainly a delicate balance. We're trying to get to the other side of this pandemic," Schreiber said. "We know that one of the key ways to do that is through vaccinations, but that obviously has a whole host of implications, whether that's health, personal, but also personnel."

Among those implications: the already difficult task of finding new employees could be made more difficult by a mandate, and employers might face additional costs if they are required to foot the bill for weekly testing.

In an email Thursday, YCEA noted the mandate is under a stay but warns employers they should be prepared for the mandate.

"As a best practice, employers should start creating policies and procedures for compliance ... should the stay be lifted pending a resolution on the merits or should the court decide to uphold" the mandate.

Manufacturers' Association Executive Director Tom Palisin echoed concerns about the impact on businesses.

"Everyone's preference would be that the value and the effectiveness of the vaccine prompts people to consider getting the vaccine on their own," he said.

Employers have been creative, Palisin said. That includes offering incentives or time off to get the vaccine.

Companies want a healthy workforce and people to work, he said.

"You don't want potentially folks out with COVID on a large scale, so you're hopeful that your workforce does move towards the vaccination," Palisin said. "But companies are going to have to be creative."

Palisin said employers have been reaching out with questions about cost, how to submit feedback to OSHA on options for testing or accommodations, whether that be medical or religious.

Pennsylvania Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Gene Barr said the mandate would be a burden on businesses and would have a large impact on those employees who refuse to get a vaccine.

"Every business and industry I talk to is having problems," he said. "To extend this exacerbates that and exacerbates those people leaving, hurts the supply-chain as we head into the holiday season. We're just tremendously concerned over that."

Barr also noted the rates of those receiving the vaccine are rising, even without a mandate. As of Wednesday, 72.8% of Pennsylvanians 18 and over had received the full COVID-19 vaccine, with 95.3% receiving a first dose, according to Governor Tom Wolf.

"You wonder, given that we're two months out from this implementation, what practical effect this is going to be," Barr said.

Pennsylvania Manufacturers' Association President and CEO David Taylor agreed.

"We're already in the midst of a workforce crisis," he said, adding a mandate would make that crisis worse.

Operation Warp Speed, Taylor said, was a "civilizational accomplishment" on par with the moon landing. He recommends everyone who's medically capable of getting vaccinated should do so, but it's different for the government to require it.

"It's a bad time to make employers vaccine cops, and it's a bad time to kick people out of jobs when we don't have enough qualified staffers as it is," Taylor said.

WellSpan President and CEO Roxanna Gapstur said the health care provider is preparing to comply with the federal mandate. Their timeline requires employees to receive their first dose by Dec. 5, with a second dose by Jan. 4, 2022.

"We have aligned our dates with the federal dates," Gapstur said in an interview.

Gapstur said WellSpan tried to offer space and time for employees to have conversations about the vaccine.

"There's certainly a diversity of conversation on vaccine mandates," she said. "We're listening carefully to our employees and trying to help them make the best decision for themselves."

— Matt Enright can be reached via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.