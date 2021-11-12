Central York student chosen as Seventeen 'Voice of the Year' honoree for book ban activism

Growing up, Edha Gupta always felt most comfortable assimilating into the crowd.

As an Indian American in Central York School District, she felt the judgment of her peers laughing behind her back as she performed a traditional dance or wore her naturally curly hair with oil applied to give it strength.

"When I brought my lunch, students would sit around and say 'That smells so bad,'" Gupta said. "So I would just bring PB&J's to school — and I hate PB&J."

The aspects of Gupta's Indian culture, she said, were lacking in her district growing up. So, when the now-senior heard of a diversity resource ban that would strip students of color of their identities — she knew she couldn't stay silent.

For her advocacy work to help reinstate resources previously banned by Central York School District's board, Gupta was selected as a 2021 "Voices of the Year" honoree in Seventeen magazine.

The issue featuring Gupta will launch in Seventeen's December digital issue.

“As soon as I got the email my mouth was wide open, I was not expecting it at all," Gupta said. "It threw me off guard. I was overjoyed, appreciative and humbled."

Initially, Seventeen reached out to Gupta via Instagram seeking an email address to formally connect. This week, Gupta is gearing up for interviews as part of the magazine's feature spread.

"Voices of the Year" typically selects several honorees under the age of 25 who have made an impact on the community around them, according to Seventeen's website.

For Gupta, her involvement with advocating against Central York School District's ban inspired Seventeen, she said.

Central York district officials last November voted unanimously to impose restrictions on teachers using any resources from a four-page list that names articles, videos and books from some of today's most acclaimed creators of color.

In addition to helping organize protests of the ban, Gupta wrote a public editorial, which was published by The York Dispatch.

Officials reversed course and overturned the ban in September — but not before a wave of protests led by Gupta and her fellow peers.

“At though times frustrating, at times so draining — it was all worth it," Gupta said. “I found the courage to stand up for something I believe in when I realized this movement was bigger than me — it was pertaining to thousands of children growing up."

After graduation next spring, Gupta said she hopes to study neuroscience. She is currently applying to colleges around the East Coast and hasn't made a selection yet.

While the future seems far away, Gupta said she aims to work in the medical field.

Until then, her activism continues. She remains president of the Panther Anti-Racist Union.

“What I take with me this year is standing up for what is right and speaking up," Gupta said. "I really do believe this is a core part of my identity."

