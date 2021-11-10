Free Veterans Day breakfast returns to the Expo Center this weekend

York County's Veterans Day breakfast returns to the York Expo Center this Saturday, following the formal holiday on Thursday.

Free breakfast for veterans will be available at 7:30 a.m. in Memorial Hall West at the York Expo Center, 334 Carlisle Ave. Nonveteran attendees are asked to donate to the York County Veterans Fund.

At 8 a.m., the breakfast program will begin with retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Ralph J. Jodice II speaking on "Service After the Service."

The 2020-21 George M. Eyler Awards for distinguished service will also be presented.

Music will be provided by the New Song Community Choir as well as the Central York School District Fife and Drum Corps, which recently celebrated 50 years.

For more information on the breakfast, call 717-771-9218 or email yorkvet@yorkcountypa.gov.

